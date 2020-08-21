Nevada Summer Youth Program helps those making difference during the pandemic

NEVADA, Mo. — Young people in one Four State community give back to those who are making a difference during the pandemic.

Students in the Nevada Summer Youth Program delivered food today to several groups and organizations in the community as a way of saying thanks to people that are considered essential.

And several young people in that program found out it’s better to give than to receive.

Dana Redburn, City of Nevada Youth Program Supervisor, said, “The teachers at the school at Heartland, they are the people who help take care of the children, uh we went the Health Department which they are the nurses, they are the people that just have to be there every day, uh we went to On My Own, which the people at On My Own do home healthcare.”

Tretin Raney, Program Participant, said, “When we hand them the food it’s just like wow, some of these people aren’t able to do things that we usually do and helping them out just feels great you know, it’s just wow, you get to help these people and it just hits you with joy.”

Members of the youth program worked on projects throughout the city as well as the housing authority.