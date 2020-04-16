Nevada Housing Authority seeing influx of public housing applications

NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Housing Authority has seen increases in pubic housing and section 8 applications.

David Heumader, Nevada Housing Commission Chairman, said, “They’ve come up with things that I would have never thought of, so basically, I think I pretty much speak for the entire commission that we are proud of what they’re doing.

Because of covid-19, public housing and section 8 applications have been increasing.

With the increased traffic at the Nevada Housing Authority, staff had to work with applicants who can’t access needed documents right now.

Carol Branham, Nevada Housing Authority Executive Director, said, “I had a lady call this morning. She has her application ready, but she doesn’t have copies of birth certificates for her children. The schools are closed. The Health Department’s closed, so she is self certifying things until such time that we can move forward.”

Not only did the application change, but the way of conducting business did too.

Housing Authority staff now take every measurable step to keep themselves and the applicants safe during this time.

“We are actually doing the admitting through telephone through our office windows, so they’re hooked to an intercom phone with us, we walk them through, go through the lease, we go over the policies, we never have more than one person in the building at one time right now.”

When tenants face a pay cut or a layoff, the Nevada Housing Authority is quick to work with them on what they can pay.

“When their income changes, their rent immediately changes the next month. We had 25 in three days, staff processed 25 interim exams for working families here that lost their job just recently.”

Branham says the housing crisis in the U.S. could possibly trickle down to Nevada.

And with the effects of the coronavirus, the Housing Authority is already seeing developments fall through.

But she has a plan, if this continues through the year.

“Maybe rehabbing in areas of our community where there’s homes that could be rehabbed that would make great new rental properties, that for whatever reason may be empty right now.”