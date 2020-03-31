Neosho to Continue Federal and State Guideline Responses to COVID-19

The City of Neosho announced today that it will extend its COVID-19 emergency response through April 30, 2020 and adhere to the updated COVID-19 response guidelines announced by President Donald J. Trump on March 30, 2020.

Neosho City Hall, Police Department administrative offices, Fire Department administrative offices, Public Works and Parks offices will remain closed to the public through April 30, 2020. All departments will continue operations as conditions permit.

As part of these measures, the City of Neosho public assembly facilities (Neosho Civic Auditorium & Lampo Center) will remain closed to the public and all events previously scheduled to utilize these facilities have either been cancelled or rescheduled to later and possibly pending dates in the future.

City Parks will remain open to the public with adherence to social distancing guidelines, (no gatherings of more than 10 persons and maintain minimum 6’ distancing) however playground equipment remains closed and any events scheduled for the parks have also been cancelled or postponed to later and possibly pending dates.

The Neosho Municipal Golf Course is undergoing maintenance and minor facility alterations to reopen to the public soon with guidelines that will be issued in separate press release information.

Additional city operational alterations and public announcements will be addressed in separate communications, social media and at www.neoshomo.org