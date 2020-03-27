Neosho Schools to Continue Closure Through April

NEOSHO, Mo. — In a statement by the Neosho School District, it was announced that the school district would maintain its wellness closure through Friday, April 24.

The full release can be read below or on their website:

March 26, 2020 Update

School Closure Extended

Wildcat Nation Families & NSD Team,

In conjunction with the other Newton County School Districts and school districts from surrounding counties, Neosho School District will be extending our closure through April 24, 2020.

We are disappointed to have to make this announcement but after communication with local health officials and the City of Neosho, and considering the current landscape of COVID-19 in our region, we feel it’s necessary to maintain flexibility and make decisions that are in the best interest of public health. We understand that this is an uncertain time for our students, families, and our team, but we remain focused on protecting the safety and well-being of our community.

The extension of the closure applies to all district-related activities. Beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020 all buildings will be closed to all non-critical personnel. District personnel will do their best to monitor phone messages; however, the best way to reach building personnel will be through email.

We will continue to provide meal options for children under the age of 18 for the length of the closure. Meals can be picked up at various locations around the Neosho community. We are also committed to providing optional educational support resources for parents and students. A major change in routine can be stressful and oftentime leads to discomfort for many students. To reduce stress during this closure, we recommend creating a schedule for learning, working, and relaxation. It is our hope that students and parents will embrace educational support resources to enhance and continue the learning achieved in the classroom. These resources will also help to keep students in a positive place mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Information on all of the available resources offered to our community can be found on our website at Neoshosd.org by clicking “COVID-19” on the homepage. We will continue to communicate through our website, the NSD app, texts, emails, calls, and social media. Updates regarding the Class of 2020 activities will be released in the coming days. Please be safe, wash your hands often, maintain physical distance, and together we will get through this.

Thank you for your support and understanding,

Neosho School District

Central Office & Building Hours

Central Office will be working with a limited crew to answer phones and doors for critical purposes only. You can contact the CO by phone Monday-Thursday 10-2pm or you can email the specific party and they will respond at their earliest availability. School buildings will be closed except for critical events such as meal pick up.

District Buildings PAT enlowstacey@neoshosd.org Field Early Childhood martinjody@neoshosd.org Benton Elementary mccombscatherine@neoshosd.org Carver Elementary burrsatotha@neoshosd.org Central Elementary cawleychristine@neoshosd.org Goodman Elementary hamiltonsamantha@neoshosd.org South Elementary woodwardlee@neoshosd.org NMS williamscharity@neoshosd.org NJH cryerjenifer@neoshosd.org NHS barratttrent@neoshosd.org JSC sheffieldryan@neoshosd.org Central Office Superintendent cumminsjim@neoshosd.org Admin Assistant – Superintendent pattersontonya@neoshosd.org Communications spanglermeagan@neoshosd.org Finance careycollyn@neoshosd.org Payroll & Benefits myersmissy@neoshosd.org Human Resources haystammie@neoshosd.org Accounts Payable commonskeleena@neoshosd.org Counseling Services clementstracy@neoshosd.org Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum manleynathan@neoshosd.org Admin Assistant – Curriculum heiskellcrystal@neoshosd.org Admin Assistant- Special Services hugheslisa@neoshosd.org Educational Technology lybeckmandy@neoshosd.org Superintendent of Operations fretwellrichie@neoshosd.org Admin Assistant – Operations twitchelltara@neoshosd.org Technology harrisscott@neoshosd.org Help Desk helpdesk@neoshosd.org Transportation embreymichelle@neoshosd.org

Meal Pick Up

Starting Monday, March 30th and extending through the closure we will have meal pick up points around town and in popular areas as found by the Student Info Form that went out. Meals are available for any Neosho resident ages 18 and under. Recipients do not have to be a student but must sign up using this form by Sunday, March 29 at 4:00pm. Meal times and locations can be found below.

*There will be opportunities to sign up again if you missed March 29th. If you missed the March 29th sign up and your children need meals, please feel welcome to pick up at locations U, V, or W, (Benton Elementary, Goodman Elementary, Neosho High School) and then sign up on the next opportunity.*

Family or Friends can pick up student meals if you are unable to pick them up due to working hours or transportation. The person picking up meals will need to be prepared with the names of the students.

List of locations, times, and map

So Sorry, Playgrounds are Closed

Due to the resilience of the COVID-19 virus and its ability to survive for long periods on surfaces, we have joined the city in closing our playgrounds. We know this is a bummer, we are sad as well.

WIFI in parking lots

Our wifi extends to school parking lots. Please feel free to park during the daytime hours to access wifi if needed.