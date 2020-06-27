NEOSHO, Mo. — The Principal of Neosho schools announces 2020 seniors will not be able to have their traditional graduation in the gymnasium as the school had hoped.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic the planned traditional graduation will not happen, but they will be able to proceed with four of the schools senior events.

All students taking part in the events will be required to sign a waiver before they are allowed to participate.

Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

July 10th- only juniors and seniors from Neosho will be allowed to attend prom, pictures will be taken.

On July 11th, the tradition of painting the hill will happen.

July 17th graduation will be held as a drive thru event with an area set up for students to drive up, receive their diploma and take pictures with family members who came in the same car.

The event will be live streamed to allow others to participate in the celebration.

And then on July 18th graduates will participate in graduation fun day.