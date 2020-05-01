Neosho Organizations working to feed the community

NEOSHO, Mo. — During the pandemic, some people have lost their jobs and subsequently, may not know where their next meal may come from.

What are Neosho organizations doing to make sure their community is fed?

Restaurants and churches have come together to provide pantry staples or even a meal for dinner.

Va Hang, Pad Thai Owner, said, “It’s the right thing to do and you know in this situation everybody has to help each other out you know.”

Restaurants, churches, and non-profits across Neosho have been looking after their own community during the covid-19 pandemic.

Pad Thai is just one of six restaurants providing food for families at Rocketdyne Road Church who can’t afford it at this time.

And for Pad Thai’s owner giving back to loyal customers was a no-brainer.

“Most of the customers are local people here and they are very friendly. They have supported us for a long, long time and you know it’s just a little bit to give back, so that’s how we felt that it’s the right thing to do.”

Rocketdyne Road Church of Christ usually provides meals every Wednesday to those in need.

Since the pandemic, they’ve had to close their doors.

So, they thought of a new way to make sure people had what they needed, while also involving community businesses.

Jim Pyron, Rocketdyne Road Church of Christ Elder, said, “Be a drive-in. We have six restaurants that we’ve contacted and purchased food from and that people will drive in and select which of the menus they want and then we’ll just give them the food and they can leave.”

Monark Southern Baptist Church offers weekly food programs for residents to stock up on needed supplies.

Melvin Stapp/Monark Southern Baptist Church Pastor, said, “Donation Food Ministries, they come in and sign. They become part of our ministries, so we can keep tabs on how many we’re doing. The other side is the grocery store. Anybody can come.”

And these organizations know that now is the time to help out their fellow neighbors.

Melvin Stapp, Monark Southern Baptist Church Pastor, said, “One thing I’m very aware of is that without these organizations, no matter what you might call them a church, just a food ministry, or a non-for-profit that’s doing things. Without those, we’d be in a whole lot more trouble than we are right now.”

“This is something that Christians do. Christians in the community, Christians throughout the nation and the world. Feeding the poor and taking care of people’s needs is a basic Christian trait,” said Pyron.

Monark Southern Baptist Church’s grocery store and food program is open every Thursday and Friday.

Rocketdyne Road Church of Christ will try to do the weekly drive in meal program as long as businesses remain closed.

