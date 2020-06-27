NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho-Newton County Library announces it will be closed all next week.

From June 29th to July 6th, the library will be closed to the public for a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the building.

Staff says it made the decision because of the increase in covid-19 cases in the county.

Both the Neosho and Seneca facilities will be closed, but the book drops will remain open, and no fines will accrue.

Carrie Cline, Library Director, Neosho/Newton Library, said, “When the COVID cases neared 100, we had aboard meeting for June and we decided that it would be a really good idea since we had been open to the public over a month, to maybe close for a week, let the building rest and do a really deep clean and sanitizing of the building, over and above what we already do everyday. Because we already do that. Now that the cases have really gone up, I think it’s coming at a really good time.”

Cline says she wants to stress no one at the library is sick or has coronavirus.

This is just a preventative measure.