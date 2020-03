JOPLIN, Mo. -- When gyms and schools are closed, who can students turn to for workout ideas or other ways of staying fit? Joplin High School head football coach Curtis Jasper is already one step ahead.

"Some of that creativity has been fun," Jasper said. "We have the RTS challenge every year, raise the standard challenge for our football players, and so our guys have been texting me, 'How are we going to do that this year if we're not in school?' And so as coaches we came together, we created an idea where each day we're going to pick an exercise of the day."