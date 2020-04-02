Neosho halts water shutoffs amid pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho city leaders say they won’t shut off water for residents that are past due on their bills this month.

In an effort to encourage good hygiene during the covid-19 pandemic, the city is suspending municipal water disconnections during April.

Even though your water won’t be turned off if you’re late on a payment, customers are encouraged to still pay on-time.

Late fees will still apply, and you’ll still have to pay for your usage in the future.

Officials are asking residents to use the city of Neosho’s website to make payments for water, sewage, trash and permit fees — rather than paying in person.

But if you can’t pay online, there’s a drop box for payments outside city hall, near the entrance to the water department collections office.

The city’s website can be accessed via the link below.

https://secure.affinipay.com/pages/neoshomo/cityhall