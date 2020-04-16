Neosho FFA plant sale still successful despite new format

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School’s annual FFA plant sale looks a little different than it has in years past.

Before this year, residents could come to the high schools greenhouse and select the plants they wanted to buy.

Due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, the plant sale was moved to a pre-sale and curbside pickup format.

Orders were prepared today and will be ready for pickup on Thursday.

Community response to the change has been positive.

Kelin Cruse, Neosho High School Agriculture Teacher, FFA Adviser, said, “It’s huge actually. We’re gonna be sold out more than likely. We’ve still got a few orders to gather today. We thought that we would have some plants still available to set outside and people could come and shop but at this point I think everything is already sold.”

FFA students helped by planting and preparing the plants before their wellness break.

The money raised from the plant sale will go directly to Neosho’s FFA Chapter.