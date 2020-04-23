Neosho County Community College to receive as much as $800,000 in aid

NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks. — Neosho County Community College is receiving federal aid totaling more than $800,000.

Students who registered for in-person courses can expect to receive a refund soon.

The college received more than $806,000 from the coronavirus aid relief and economic security, or cares act.

NCCC president Brian Inbody says 35% of the money will be paid to students this semester.

If a student is taking 15 credit hours, they can expect a check for $270.

Students who paid for online classes will not receive the grant money, as nothing changed for them when schools closed and the stay-at-home order was enacted.