Neosho City leaders to consider 30-day Stay-At-Home order, a shutdown of non-essential businesses

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho City leaders will consider an ordinance to shut-down any non-essential businesses for 30 days beginning April 1st.

The ordinance would also make it a misdemeanor for any individuals who violate a stay-at-home public health order.

In a special session scheduled for Monday, March 30th, city leaders will consider it under emergency order, siting Newton County’s multiple cases of COVID-19.

The proposed bill would amend an ordinance approved back on March 21st, limiting gatherings to only 10 people.

The proposed bill also states these measures would be put in place because city, state, and county officials say, “There continues to reasonably appear to exist a state of civil emergency which requires a response by the City Council to protect human life from the continued spread of COVID-19.”

The full proposal can be found on the city’s website, along with what businesses that are deemed essential or non-essential.

If the bill is approved, it would take effect at 12:01am on April 1st and last for 30 days.

The special City Council meeting will be held Monday, March 30th at 6pm at City Hall.