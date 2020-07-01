NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho city leaders decide to increase gathering sizes, despite more cases of covid-19 reported in the area.

Tonight the council voted in favor of giving the city manager power to make changes to the current occupancy limits.

Right now those are restricted to only 25%.

But Tuesday the council made recommendations to raise those limits to 50% for businesses and to allow small gathering sizes to increase from 10 to 15.

Plans were also announced Tuesday to allow the Newton County Fair to go on as scheduled.

However, there will be several steps in place to try and prevent coronavirus from spreading.

That includes social distancing signs, hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

The bathrooms will be cleaned at least five times a day.

And…county leaders will work with barn superintendents to see what other steps need to be taken.