Neosho City Council votes down stay-at-home order

NEOSHO, Mo. — A city wide stay at home order–that’s the question Neosho city leaders are discussed Monday.

The City Council tabled the order to be revisited.

The Mayor says they’re in uncharted territory.

Jon Stephens thinks this is ordinance is extreme and would do no good.

He says he wants proof this would actually help.

Tom Workman says they don’t really want to do this–because it hurts the public and business.

A lot of talk surrounded outdoor activities and what this order actually prevents and allows.

It’s all in reaction to the now 5 cases of covid-19 in the community.

The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor for anyone who violate the stay-at-home public health order.

The ordinance would have taken effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 1st and lasted for 30 days if passed.

Carmin Allen says the council will end up being the bad guys no matter what.

This would be the first city ordered stay at home ordinance, but for the time being the council has voted down the order.

However, it could be revisited at a later date if need be.