Neosho City Council meets about planning for natural disasters

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council held its meeting this evening to discuss topics such as planning and backing for natural disasters like flooding.

The meeting also included discussion of how to appropriately reopen local businesses when the time arrives.

Neosho’s City Council approved the hazard mitigation bill that aids in reducing the loss of life and property in the case of natural disaster.

The council then reviewed options for reopening local establishments like Sam’s Cellar to allow the option of serving food and liquor on the sidewalk outside.

The decision will wait to see if the statewide stay-at-home order will be extended or not, but the council is trying to find ways to set guidelines for businesses to be safe in the case of eventual reopening to return to some sort of normalcy.