NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Chamber of Commerce is reopening in effort to help struggling businesses get back on track.

An early decision was made to pivot the chamber to be more event driven and how it can best use those efforts to assist businesses.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce have transitioned to these events being held online.

Chamber Director of Communications Ashley Siler says the feedback has been great and it’s a push to help bring business to stores in Neosho.

Ashley Siler, Director of Communications and Membership Development, said, “As our businesses start to reopen it’s exciting to see how they’re utilizing those events to really network and to encourage people to come and shop at their business.”