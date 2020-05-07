Neosho Cancels Annual Event

NEOSHO, Mo. — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Neosho has determined it to be in the best interest of its citizens, businesses, and visitors to cancel a previously scheduled annual event for 2020.

The annual Celebrate Neosho! mid-summer event previously scheduled for June 27, 2020 will be cancelled for this year, however the scheduled fireworks display contracted with Riverside Fireworks is still planned for the evening of June 27th, details of the fireworks show will be released at a later date.

Plans are in progress with the assistance of local Neosho community leaders for the staging of the popular Neosho Fall Festival which is scheduled this year for Saturday October 3, 2020. The daylong event, which features a variety of arts, crafts, historical displays, community and commercial vendors, food and music will coincide this year with the Neosho Alumni Associations All School Reunion, which will feature events on both Friday October 2 and Saturday October 3. The combined events, along with Homecoming Football Friday night look to make Neosho The Prime Destination for that weekend in the four-state area.

For additional information contact Tim Cox, City of Neosho Public Relations/Events Coordinator at 417-451-8018 or email tcox@neoshomo.org