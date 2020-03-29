Closings
Neosho business offering assistance to help those in need

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Lauren Johnson

NEOSHO, Mo. — One Neosho business is looking to offer a helping hand to anyone that needs it during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dee-Dee Marcoux, owner and operator of Fabulash Faces, says they have a surplus of supplies they are willing to donate to area hospitals or nursing homes.

Marcoux has masks, gloves, and medical grade disinfectants.

She said she’s already given out some care packages, but she is willing to continue to help anyone who needs it.

Dee-Dee Marcoux, Fabulash Faces Owner, says, “That’s not neccesarily something we do as a skincare/lash studio, but it’s something we can do as people. We wanted to help as many people as we can.”

Marcoux adds, she has also been reaching out to her clients to see if they need any assistance getting food or other supplies during this time.

For more information on how to get supplies or to get involved, click here. Https://www.Facebook.Com/groups/1132553573795373

