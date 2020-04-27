Neosho assisted living facility holds morale-boosting event for residents

NEOSHO, Mo. — Social distancing has affected people’s lives in a number of different ways.

Webwood Assisted Living in Neosho decided to bring some joy to their residents lives during this time.

More than 80 cars paraded through the parking lot of the living community with plenty of signs and exchanging of waves.

Children and grandchildren alike, who may not have had the chance to see their family members for a long period of time, were able to share a moment of happiness.

The procession lasted less than 20 minutes, but it provided a chance to get people outdoors and brighten each others day.

Ethan Wilson, Webwood Assisted Living Executive Director, says, “There was, you know, children and grandchildren that haven’t seen their grandparents in, you know, a couple of months now. I mean there was definitely tears shed, you know, it was emotional for us because we’re used to seeing all of these people in here. Getting to see the interactions with families, and that’s something that’s really been missing.”

There was even a local golfer who drove through on a golf cart.

Wilson says they were very appreciative of the community’s response in being there for their residents.