NEO to begin transition to online classes Monday

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — NEO A&M has officially closed its campus to the public in response to covid-19.

Campus leaders say this change is for the safety of employees and students who are still on campus.

NEO A&M is considering telecommuting options for some of its faculty.

Staff are selecting certain departments that will work on a rotation basis on campus.

About 40 students are living in dormitories many of them international or athletes.

Nursing staff are regularly checking students for health and wellness to make sure they are doing okay.

Dr. Kyle Stafford, NEO College President, said, “The key is a constant communication not only amongst our leaders on this campus but also state leaders and so I can tell you I spent enormous amount lots of time on a phone call talking to are other college presidents. And also through our state system.”

Right now faculty are beginning to transition their classes from face to face to online environments.

Classes will begin again on Monday.