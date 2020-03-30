Nemotech helping with the shortage of face masks

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the wake of increased Coronavirus cases throughout the country, a local 3-D printing company is using their knowledge to help.

Nemotech has recently been constructing face shields to aid the in shortage of face masks.

The transparency films used to create the shields can be wiped clean with disinfectant and reused as needed.

Any medical institutions, or anyone looking to extend a helping hand, should contact Nemotech as it wants to raise awareness for the cause, especially for other 3-D printers.

Daniel Hawkins, Nemotech Lead Systems Engineer, says, “A lot of schools, or educational institutions, have these transparency films lying around, collecting dust. Digital projectors have kind of taken over the old school style of overhead projectors. So, really that’s what we’re looking to do is just get the word out there that we’re not the only ones doing this. We do have an effort to try and make as many as we can, but anybody with a 3-D printer that can get access to these transparency films can do this.”

Even if you don’t have a 3-D printer, you can still join the effort.

