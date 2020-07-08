Nearly 2,200 people use drive-thru COVID-19 testing in southwest Missouri; 197 test positive

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The results are in from drive-thru testing in McDonald, Jasper, Newton, and Barry counties at the end of June.
From June 26th through the 30th, 2,195 people were tested in the free drive-thru testing sites.
- 2,195 people tested
- 197 tested positive for COVID-19
- 8.97% positivity rate
The events were hosted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri National Guard, partnering with local public health departments.
Another round of testing is expected in the same southwest Missouri counties, beginning July 18th.