Nearly 2,200 people use drive-thru COVID-19 testing in southwest Missouri; 197 test positive

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — The results are in from drive-thru testing in McDonald, Jasper, Newton, and Barry counties at the end of June.

From June 26th through the 30th, 2,195 people were tested in the free drive-thru testing sites.

2,195 people tested

197 tested positive for COVID-19

8.97% positivity rate

The events were hosted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri National Guard, partnering with local public health departments.

Another round of testing is expected in the same southwest Missouri counties, beginning July 18th.