NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A county in Northeast Oklahoma sees a spike in positive COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announcing Delaware County Cases rose by 9, with a total now of 23 confirmed cases.

Craig County has one new case, with a total of 6.

And Mayes County also has one new case, with a total of 13.

As of noon Friday, there are now 203 positive cases of COVID-19 in the immediate Four State region.