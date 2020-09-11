National webinar seeks to help parents teaching their children due to the pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — More moms and dads than ever are serving as their children’s teachers this school year as their kids learn from home.

But since they were never trained as teachers, they don’t know some of the techniques needed to help keep kids on the straight and narrow while learning at home.

Educating them on those finer points was the purpose of a national webinar featuring educators from all over the country.

Tracy Clements, Director of Counseling, Neosho School District, said, “A lot of time parents don’t have the specific skills that teachers are taught to deal with problem behaviors while they’re working on academics, so it’s just kind of a crash course for parents on how to manage those problematic behaviors while their kids are at home.”

Clements was one of 3000 invited to be part of the national webinar.