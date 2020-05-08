National Day of Prayer celebrated

NEOSHO, Mo. — Today marks the 69th annual National Day of Prayer.

KSN’s Stuart Price visits the Neosho square to see how people in that community celebrated the occasion.

The first Thursday in May is always set aside as the National Day of Prayer, and, for many, there is a lot to pray about this year.

The event brings believers of many denominations together to pray for the country and those who govern it, locally as well as nationally.

Anna Appenzeller, Event Participant, said, “At this this juncture, in our nation the only answer is prayer, I know a lot of people don’t believe that, but the only answer is God, He’s gonna bring us through.”

Usually the event is celebrated in many area cities, but social distancing changed things this year.

One gathering was held on the square in Neosho.

In order to accommodate as many people as possible, there were gatherings scheduled for the morning, noon, and the evening.

Mark Taylor, Event Organizer, said, “Hearing from different county leaders, we’re also going to be hearing from different pastors and just regular citizens and they’re gonna be praying over specific areas for our government, for our cities, for our health against this coronavirus and all those other areas that affect our everyday lives.”

Phillip Appenzeller, Event Participant, said, “It’s that communication with God that’s the only really way he chose communication for us to talk to him and listen to him as well.”