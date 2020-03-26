Mt. Vernon Schools to Continue Closure Through April

MT. VERNON, Mo. — In a statement by Mt. Vernon superintendent Scott Cook, it was announced that the school district would maintain its wellness closure through Friday, April 24.

The district would also continue to provide their meal delivery service. You can read the full statement and details below:

March 26, 2020

Dear Parents and Staff:

As promised, we have continued to work closely with the Lawrence County Health Department and other area schools to monitor concerns related to COVID-19 and the implementation of a suitable timeline for a safe resumption of school. After collaborating with those mentioned above, we have determined it will not be safe to return to school on April 6th as previously planned.

Therefore, at the recommendation of the Lawrence County Health Department and in conjunction with other area school districts, Mount Vernon Schools will extend the wellness closure through Friday, April 24. We will reevaluate circumstances at that time and, if cleared by the Health Department, would plan to resume classes on Monday, April 27.

The extension of this closure includes all extra- and co-curricular activities including practices, competitions, programs, and events.

In order to better comply with guidance from the Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all Mount Vernon campuses will be closed to all non-essential employees and all community patrons. All offices will be closed. You may call any of our campuses and leave a voice message which will be checked daily by building administrators.

We will make every effort to continue to provide educational enrichment materials during the closure. Please keep in mind these resources are not for credit but intended as a means to provide learning opportunities. Due to increasing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, all enrichment materials will be delivered electronically. Toward that end, each family will be receiving a contact from one of our teachers to assess the availability of internet access and technological tools for households so that we may plan for how to support students during this unexpected event.

In addition, we are constructing a website with numerous online resources for various age levels. This link will be posted to our website very soon and will be shared through social media.

The District will continue to provide meal service Monday through Friday to those who need it but beginning on Monday, March 30 we will be modifying our delivery system. We will be using our school buses to transport meals to centralized locations for pickup. Meals will be available for pickup at the following locations and times:

11:00 – 11:30

Rutledge Drive near Gibbs Street (Bus A)

Lifebridge Assembly of God parking lot – across Hwy 174

from Intermediate (Bus B)

Southern Plantation Estates – event venue off Highway 174 on K Hwy (Bus C)

11:45 – 12:15

Hoberg (Bus A)

Barry-Lawrence County Library – Mt. Vernon Branch parking lot (Bus B)

Summit Baptist Church parking lot – Off M Highway on Farm Road 2100 (Bus C)

12:30 – 1:00

Stotts City – Main Street near Fire Station (Bus A)

Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce – parking lot south of the Loop (Bus B)

Double O Storage – on Highway OO on west side of Highway 39 (Bus C)

11:00 – 1:00

Elementary School – North Drop-Off Site

If you want to be added to the meal list, please call one of the school offices and leave a message. Also, please remember to practice social distancing when picking up meals.

As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, we will do our best to provide additional information as needed. We would continue to encourage you to be vigilant in your observations of social distancing recommendations and crowd size limitations to ensure this closing does the greatest amount of good in slowing the progress of COVID-19. We hope and pray that you and your family are healthy and we want you to know that our District is here to help if your family is in need of support.

Scott Cook

Superintendent

Mount Vernon R-V Schools

(417) 466-7573