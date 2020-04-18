MSSU President Dr. Alan Marble announces relief for students in Joplin’s Friday press conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — In today’s city of Joplin press conference, Mayor Gary Shaw said it’s like we’re in the fourth quarter, ahead by two touchdowns, but it’s not over yet.

Mayor Shaw stated that the curve continues to trend downwards, but that we need to continue to hold the line in our efforts of social distancing.

Chamber President Toby Teeter added that 32,000 masks are currently being distributed to essential work force.

And then MSSU President Dr. Alan Marble took the podium to talk about how Missouri Southern is helping its students during the global pandemic.

Dr. Alan Marble, Missouri Southern State University President, said, “Something you might be interested in is the Cares Act that just recently passed federal funds. We were approved for $4.8 million dollars, which half of that — 50% of that — will go to students that will be sent out direct deposit to their accounts as soon as we get the money. We’ve applied for it, but it hasn’t arrived yet. As soon as it gets here it’ll go into their accounts. The other half of the money is for the university’s recovery costs that we had due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Marble said if the students don’t have direct deposit set up, the money will be mailed to whatever mailing address was provided to the school.