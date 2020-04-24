MSSU offering virtual tours during pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — While the pandemic is on going one local university is giving prospective students an opportunity to still see what campus is like.

Missouri Southern State University’s Admissions is holding presentations for prospective students and their parents via Zoom.

The students can register on Missouri Southern’s website to participate.

They run throughout the work week with an additional 6 p.m. sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

During this time students will get to see a short presentation about MSSU and will be able to chat with current students and a faculty member about the campus.

Michael Sanders, MSSU Dean of Admissions, said, “And that’s the message we’re trying to get out to folks is that even though we are doing this from a distance, even though were not on campus, were still here to help get the information they want that they’re seeking help get answers that they have questions for.”

Sanders says they plan on continuing to have the online presentation and virtual map even after the pandemic calms down for students that live far away from campus.