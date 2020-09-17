MSSU leaders break down enrollment trends

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern leaders are starting to break down enrollment trends, and look at other ways to grow the campus.

There are more first time freshman on campus this fall at Missouri Southern, an increase of more than two percent.

MSSU is the only public university in the state to see that growth in freshman enrollment.

And while other enrollment trends are down at Southern, campus leaders are also looking at other kinds of growth on campus, like the new residence hall.

Rob Yust, MSSU V.P., said, “All sections are being plumbed – the interior’s being worked on. They’re trying to get closed up for the winter.”

Construction continues with the goal of wrapping up in less than 12 months.

“We are on track to open next fall, a year from right now – we should have approximately 300 new students in those residence halls.”

In other business, the university is tracking the top majors students are choosing.

The fastest growing areas include healthcare administration and the pre-med program “Yours To Lose.”

Dr. Paula Carson, MSSU Provost: “One area that is one of our fastest growing is graduate programs, masters programs in teacher ed. We have two different programs – we have leadership administration and curriculum and instruction.”

Coaching certificates and a Bachelor’s of Social Work round out the top five fastest growing choices.