MSSU launches covid-19 dashboard

JOPLIN, MO. — Missouri Southern is giving students an easy way to stay up-to-date on covid-19 and how it’s effecting the campus.

It’s called Dashboard and it’s up and running.

Students, faculty, staff and members of the community can use dashboard to stay covid-19 informed.

Heather Lesmeister, University Relations & Marketing, said, “We are reporting the total number of tests that are being taken through the Wilcoxon Health Center as well as well as our Campus Clear stats which is our new app that students can monitor their well being everyday before they come to school.”

Since there’s been an increase in coronavirus cases in the Joplin community, the university is taken additional measures to prevent further spread on campus.

That includes a maximum of only 25% capacity in the student rec center.

Basketball and volleyball courts are now closed.

So is the free weight area, fitness classes, and intramural sports are also canceled.

Changes are also being made to reduce access at the Spiva Library.