MSSU Graduation sees changes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Spring graduates at Missouri Southern will have to wait until December to hear their names called on the stage.

But this weekend they can see their names and pictures on the jumbotron at Fred G Hughes Stadium.

The univeristy started a website that has slides of all the graduates and they decided to run those slides in a loop on the jumbotron.

Graduates can see the video tonight until 8 and then again tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MSSU plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for Spring and December grads on December 12th at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.