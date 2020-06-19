MSSU coronavirus task force making plans for the fall

JOPLIN, Mo. — A campus coronavirus task force is making plans for face-to-face classes this fall.

The Missouri Southern task force is planning for students in classrooms.

But even that return to campus could become a whole new experience.

Darren Fullerton MSSU V.P., said, “We are looking at the classes. Can we move them into a larger location or can we do alternate scheduling so that different students are coming different days?”

And it won’t be just classes affected. Residence hall occupancy will be cut in half to allow more personal space.

“Single people in each room so they won’t be sharing with several roommates as they have in the past.”

Space will also be set aside in case a student living on campus contracts coronavirus.

“We have one full residence hall and probably half of another – the apartments, which are independent residence halls, where we’ll be able to isolate students if they need to isolate or quarantine.”

In other business, the election of officers means a new president for the Board of Governor’s.

Bill Gipson will pass the position to Alison Hershewe.

And finally, the board recognized President Dr. Alan Marble’s last meeting by announcing a new scholarship in his name.

He was recognized by several groups, including a video message from Senator Roy Blunt.

Senator Roy Blunt, R, said, “He’s a great friend, great advisor, has done so much for Missouri higher education. Every time I’m so disappointed, but he’s not great at retiring so I’m interested in seeing what he’ll end up doing next.”

Marble retires at the end of the month after a seven years in charge of the university.

Dr. Dean Van Galen will take over the post in July.