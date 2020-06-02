MSSU and PSU begin Summer courses

JOPLIN, Mo. — College classes started the Summer schedule today for both Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern.

At MSSU, nearly every course is online in keeping with coronavirus restrictions.

That covers everything from accounting and biology to chemistry and communications.

Even future lions also have an option for signing up for a digital version of the lifetime sports academy.

Maria Bruggeman, MSSU Kinesiology, said, “That would normally register and be here today. We wanted to create some videos to try and help keep them active back home and kind of interact with them.”

The vast majority of courses are online only, but there are a limited number of lab classes that will meet on campus following coronavirus protocols.