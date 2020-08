FOUR STATE AREA — An update tonight on coronavirus numbers from higher ed.

Missouri Southern State University currently has nine students and two employees who have active cases.

That’s from a total of 701 covid 19 tests given since August 10th.

One-third of those on campus are using the campus clear app to self-screen for the virus.

Meanwhile at Crowder College, the numbers sit at 15 active cases and 18 cases considered recovered.