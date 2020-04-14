Mount Carmel Foundation starts program to help front-line workers

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Many people are looking for ways to give back to those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The Mount Carmel Foundation has started the Helping Our Hometown Heroes Program.

The goal of the program is to feed staff in the emergency department and intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg.

With the growing numbers of patients at the hospital, many times staff are busy working and forget to eat.

After speaking with staff, hospital administration found some people were having a hard time.

Johnna Norton, Executive Director, Mt. Carmel Foundation, said, “One of the things we were hearing was, you know, the stress and the anxiety, and the things going on right now, they sometimes just need and opportunity to sit and eat and sometimes they don’t have time to do that. We decided we would start trying to help feed as many people we could on the front lines.”

The foundation wants to feed the staff lunch for as many days as possible each week until the pandemic is over.

https://www.viachristi.org/giving/foundation/mt-carmel-foundation