Motorcycle sales constant despite most sales being online

JOPLIN, Mo. — Looking for a way to separate yourself from everything going on right now?

One area man has a suggestion that could help you put the world behind you.

Spring is usually a good time of the year for the sale of motorcycles.

But would that hold true this year?

General Manager Dale Wano had no idea what to expect as far as sales were concerned.

As it turns out, not much at all, and most of those customers were new to this dealership.

Dale Wano, Hideout Harley-Davidson General Sales Manager, said, “Well, in the month of April we were only one bike off from the previous year, the only real difference was a lot of those sales were done through the internet, we tried to do as much as we could without the individual here to keep both parties safe, and when we got everything put together they came in and we kept them in, we kept standards in place to keep everybody safe.”

Brett Hill, Motorcycle Enthusiast, said, “I did, it’s the perfect way to socially distance myself from everybody.”

Brett Hill says he’s not at all surprised with better than expected sales, there’s no better way to ride out the pandemic, so to speak, than on a motorcycle.

And if you’re having trouble coping with life right now,

“The perfect way to unwind and just release the stresses of the day and leave home at home and come in here focused and just ride that line.”