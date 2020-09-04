More Than A Meal campaign looks to bring food and socialization to seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization needs your help so they can continue to feed local seniors.

The Region 10 Area Agency on Aging is in the midst of a fundraising campaign called More Than A Meal. The campaign is designed to help make up some of the shortfall created after the agency’s budget was cut by the state.

Region Ten operates senior centers all over Southwest Missouri. The organization has been providing more meals than ever, since the individual centers closed their doors to walk in traffic.

In addition to delivering food, meal drivers also check on the well being of the seniors they’re delivering too from a distance. And in some cases, that’s the only interaction they may be getting during the pandemic.

Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging Resource Specialist, said, “Our goal is to raise ten thousand dollars and so from September the first to November the 30th people have the opportunity to donate to that program”

If you’d like to contribute to the More Than A Meal campaign, follow the link below.

www.aaaregionx.org