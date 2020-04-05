More than 1,200 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with coronavirus; 46 have died

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma continue to climb and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) says there are now 1,252 Oklahomans diagnosed with the coronavirus and 46 people have died.

On Sunday, the OSDH said there is now 46 total coronavirus deaths and 330 hospitalizations in the Sooner State.

Here are the number of patients in northeast Oklahoma counties:

Craig – 3

Delaware – 12

Mayes – 9

Nowata – 9

Ottawa – 11

Rogers – 13

Officials also announced four additional deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, none are in northeast Oklahoma.

Three of the deaths were in Cleveland County. Two males and one female who were older than 65.

The other patient, who was a male older than 65, was from Seminole County.

So far, officials say 46 Oklahoma patients have died and 330 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In all, 746 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.