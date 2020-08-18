More aid headed to Kansas businesses

KANSAS — More cash is headed to Kansas businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday businesses can start applying for more than one hundred million dollars in federal grants.

There are two main focuses of the grants. Connectivity and economic development.

Sixty million dollars is helping access to the internet in Kansas.

Fifty million of that is availabe for businesses that are making improvements to telehealth or remote working.

Another $70 million is to help the Kansas economy get back on track.

Some of the businesses the money is intended for includes grocery stores, cybersecurity, and businesses that make personal protective equipment or food.

But – any small business that has been hurt by the crisis and is seeing revenues down by at least a 25% this year can apply for money to be used to keep the company afloat.

Sec. David Toland, Dept. of Commerce, said, “These small business grants are intended to be working capital, so that’s flexible money that can help pay salaries, rent, buy inventory and a range of other needs that small businesses have, so what we want is to be flexible and nimble and let businesses identify where they need those dollars within this broad category of working capital.”

This money is different than the paycheck protection program – which injected about $4 billion into businesses in Kansas.