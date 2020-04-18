Monett working to adapt amid covid-19

MONETT, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri town relies on small businesses for jobs and is seeing effects from the covid-19 pandemic.

With Monett being an industrial town, most manufacturers have been deemed essential and have continued business as usual.

However, food plants, restaurants, and retailers have noticed a decline in business.

Most have included online shopping or pick-up in their services.

But some stores are losing out on additional revenue or have had to close due to clientele only shopping the storefront and not knowing how to navigate online.

Jeff Meredith, Monett Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said, “I’ll use the Bruner Pharmacy example though. While they’re still selling a lot of prescriptions through the drive through, with their lobby being closed, they’re not getting that additional revenue that you normally get when you pick up that card or that Hallmark ornament or whatever’s appropriate while you’re waiting for your prescription to come through.”

Meredith adds, industries will stay strong in Monett and businesses will adapt to new changes that are happening now, including having a website or curb-side delivery.