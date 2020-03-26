Monett Schools to Continue Closure Through April

Monett, Mo. — In a statement by Monett superintendent Russ Moreland, it was announced that the school district would maintain its health break through Friday, April 24.

This comes after the Mt. Vernon schools district also announced it would be continuing its closure through most of April.

The full release can be read below:

March 26, 2020

Monett R-I School District Extends Health Break Through April 24, 2020

With the ongoing concern and impact of COVID-19 in our region, the Monett School District has decided to extend our recent health break through April 24th, 2020. This decision was made after consulting with the Barry and Lawrence County Health Departments as well as several surrounding school districts in Barry, Lawrence, Newton, Jasper, and McDonald Counties.

The district recognizes there are still unanswered questions, and we want to make sure we are following recommendations to assist our community’s safety. This extension also includes the postponement and cancellation of all extra and co-curricular activities sponsored by the district. However, we will continue providing breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 during this time period.

During this extended break, the district is working to provide various resources and online learning opportunities for students as a measure to keep moving forward academically. We recognize that this is a learning process for all of us and ask for your patience as we learn together. Our intent is not to overwhelm students, but find a balance between lessening a learning gap and causing unnecessary anxiety and stress for students and parents.

During this time, building offices will remain closed; however, you may still call building offices or email teachers and administrators.

Please continue to follow for updates on our district website (COVID-19) on the front page, Twitter, and Facebook for information and resources.

The district will continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate when we get closer to April 24th.

Russ Moreland, Monett R-I School District