Monett Community Outreach working to feed surrounding communities

MONETT, Mo. — A local non-profit is making sure Southwest Missourians not only have a meal for dinner, but their pantries are stocked as well.

KSN’s Joie Bettenhausen explains what the Monett Community Outreach is doing to make sure residents are taken care of during this time.

Stephen Stidham, Community Kitchen Director, said, “We’ve changed. It used to be seating in the gymnasium, but now we’ve switched to drive through.”

The Monett Community Outreach started a meal service in 2010 and food pantry in 2015 in the gym of the First United Methodist Church.

But with the global pandemic, the group as seen an increase in the number of people it helps during the week.

Melissa Priest, Monett Community Outreach Food Pantry Director, said,”We’re up to about 140 families a week. They can come twice a month and get groceries and we average about a little over 11,000 pounds of food a month for those families.”

Every Monday, volunteers fill boxes with food staples for families in Purdy, Monett, Pierce City, and Verona.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the organization prepares meals, so that no one goes hungry during this time.

“110 dinners for the kitchen and we’ve had lots of calls of people you know that are interested in coming, so I have a feeling our numbers will increase.”

Recipients of either program must provide a valid photo id, proof of address, income, and social security cards for everyone living in the household.

But with more people losing their jobs, Monett Community Outreach won’t turn away anyone in need.

Melissa Priest, Monett Community Outreach Food Pantry Director, said, “I had a girl call the other day and she just started crying on the phone and she said I can’t believe I have to do this, but I’ve lost my job and I have children and she said we just can’t make it and so of course we told them to come out and you know we’d get them fixed up.”

And for many of the staff and volunteers, it’s a heartbreaking, but rewarding experience to help their neighbors.

“When you get the thank yous or you get the people like I said the lady who called crying, you know it just makes you I mean we all feel kind of helpless right now, but if there’s something we can do for somebody else like that then it kind of makes it worth you know worth while.”

For a complete list of qualifications and how to contact Monett Community Outreach, visit their Facebook.