MODOT to allow heavier than normal trucks of supplies which support coronavirus response

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Blake Ewing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –  MODOT made a press release related to the transportation of supplies related to COVID-19. The full release can be real below.

“At the direction of Gov. Mike Parson, the Missouri Department of Transportation today announced an allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies and equipment to travel on Missouri highways in the direct effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways.

The waiver remains in effect through April 30. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to:

  • A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;
  • Transportation of supplies and equipment, only within the state of Missouri;
  • Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;
  • When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;
  • The vehicle tires must be rated to the gross loaded weight of the vehicle or heavier;
  • Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.”

