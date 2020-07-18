Mizzou researchers study antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19

COLUMBIA, MO. — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country and here in Missouri, a team of researchers at the University of Missouri is looking to slow the spread with antiviral drugs.

Inside the Bond Life Sciences Center at Mizzou, researchers are looking at four antiviral drugs and how they can combat coronavirus. These drugs are used to treat things like cancer, Ebola and influenza, but now they are being used to treat patients with the virus.

Associate professor in the MU college of Veterinary Medicine and assistant director the of MU Molecular Interactions Core Kamal Singh is the head of the team researching the drugs.

“Nobody thought it would be this worse,” Singh said. “Nobody thought that. No infectious disease expert through it would be this worse.”

Since the start of 2020, coronavirus has infected millions worldwide and at Mizzou, researchers like Singh are working against time for a cure.

“We want to be the first to publish, we want to be the first to discover something,” Researcher Dr. Kyle James Hill said.

When asked if he’s working against time, Hill said it feels that way.

“We’re working with our peers, against our peers, with ourselves and against ourselves,” Hill said. “We are working to find a set of tools that can be applied to any virus that comes against us in the future.”

Singh said he has been studying the virus since 2009, but before now, there weren’t any grants to fund the research.

“From that day, we have been working on coronavirus,” Singh said. “Coronavirus is a virus and it causes a disease and that disease is COVID-19.”

He and his team are researching four different antiviral drugs to slow the spread.

“it will inhibit the copying of the virus and making multiple copies.” Singh said.

The four drugs Singh and his team of researchers are studying are Remesivir, a drug originally developed to teat Ebola, 5-Fluorouracil, which is used to treat cancer, Ribavirin, a drug used to cure Hepatitis C and Favipiravir, used to treat influenza.

“Now the research comes down to, the drugs don’t work as well as we wanted,” Singh said. “The next thing is how can we make better drugs.”

Singh said his team is not working on a vaccine, but instead working on drugs instead.

“Right now there are no treatments, so the only way to restrict the spread is to care,” Singh said. “WE should do whatever we can to prevent the spread.”

Undergraduate student Austin Spratt is behind the data of the research.

“Quarantine is work for me for sure,” Spratt said. “I’m at home on the computer trying to find mutations while everyone’s just watching Netflix.”

Spratt said the amount of work is worth it.

“The more research we do, the more we know about the virus, the more we know about the virus the better we can combat it, the better we can serve the community.”

Singh said currently MU Health is in the trial stages of using the antiviral drugs. He said the drugs have proven to reduce the recovery stage from 14 days to about 10 days.