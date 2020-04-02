Mizzou Cancels 2020 Commencement

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Originally scheduled for May 15-17, The University of Missouri announced that it would cancel its Class of 2020 Commencement.
The announcement comes after recent developments in the Coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted many schools across the nation to take similar actions including PSU.
Rather than have its typical commencement ceremony, the university stated in its release that they would hold a virtual celebration for graduates. In addition to this virtual celebration, graduates can expect to be invited back to their school “at a later date to participate in a future ceremony.”
You can read the full release from the university here:
Dear Mizzou community,
Our Tigers have shown incredible determination over these last few weeks. As a community, we quickly came together amid sweeping changes that impact the way our people teach, learn and live their daily lives. We have made so many difficult decisions — some of which affected longstanding Mizzou traditions. Though we were hoping for a different outcome, it is now necessary that we also postpone Commencement, originally scheduled for May 15-17.
We know this news is disappointing to our graduates and to all who helped them reach this important milestone. Commencement does so much more than mark the end of a semester — it also conveys the pride we have in our students and our confidence that they will do incredible things once they graduate. There is no substitute for the day many of you anticipated, but we are eager to share how our community will still mark this special occasion and congratulate the Class of 2020.
In May, we will be hosting a virtual celebration for our graduates. We are working with staff, faculty and students to make sure Tigers around the world can come together (remotely) and honor each other’s hard work. In addition, we also will invite graduates back to campus at a later date to participate in a future ceremony. We will be sure to communicate more details when they are ready, but we feel it is important to share what we know now so students and their families can plan accordingly.
All students who completed the requirements for graduation will have degrees conferred. We hope all will participate in our replacement celebrations of their achievement. For more information, please visit the Graduation & Commencement page.
We want to thank you for the many ways you contribute to our shared Mizzou legacy. Our graduates this year are united — not just by this university — but by a historic series of events. While these difficulties have affected our ability to meet and celebrate, they have only added to the pride within our community for what our graduates have accomplished. Nothing will prevent us from celebrating the amazing Tigers of 2020.
Sincerely,
Mun Y. Choi, President, UM System and Interim Chancellor, University of Missouri
Latha Ramchand, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs