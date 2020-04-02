Mizzou Cancels 2020 Commencement

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Originally scheduled for May 15-17, The University of Missouri announced that it would cancel its Class of 2020 Commencement.

The announcement comes after recent developments in the Coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted many schools across the nation to take similar actions including PSU.

Rather than have its typical commencement ceremony, the university stated in its release that they would hold a virtual celebration for graduates. In addition to this virtual celebration, graduates can expect to be invited back to their school “at a later date to participate in a future ceremony.”

You can read the full release from the university here: