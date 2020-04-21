JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Governor reacts to protesters planning to arrive outside the capitol tomorrow.

Governor Mike Parson also announced more budget cuts resulting from covid-19.

The Governor’s administration believes if social distancing efforts continue, then the state will be ready to move forward when the stay at home order expires after May 3rd.

The capitol is expected to be the site of a protest on Tuesday similar to the protests taking place outside other state capitols.

The Governor said as long as they abide by the social distancing orders they have every right to protest.

He hopes Missourians will look at may 4th as a date when the economy will start to improve.

We also learned more about the toll of covid-19 on the states budget.

The Governor announced nine state agencies will see reduced funding in an effort to balance the budget.

That’s in addition to previous budget cuts announced by the Governor.

He also said he expects the number of positive cases to continue to grow as more testing becomes available.

But here’s the Governor’s overall assessment of where the state stands right now in the fight against covid-19.

Gov. Parson, said, “We are seeing signs in the data that Missouri is slowing the course of. Covid- 19. On Saturday I spoke With the infectious disease doctors from across the state. And the common theme is that we are seeing stabilization in the healthcare system. This is very encouraging news and we will continue to be data driven in our approach. We are cautiously optimistic that we are beginning to stabilize and we are preparing to reopen Missouri for business.”

The Director of Public Safety also announced the state has been fully refunded for the cost of personal protective equipment that failed to meet the state’s standards.

Last week we reported that 2 of the three vendors refunded the state.

Director Sandy Karsten announced the third vendor has also refunded money the state spent.