Missouri’s 2nd death of COVID-19 announced in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — Jackson County officials announce Missouri’s second coronavirus death.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. says the update excludes Kansas City.

State of Emergency has been declared in the county due to COVID-19 and White continues to call it a “public health emergency.”

Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer says the patient was a female in her 80’s who had not recently traveled. The patient was already one of the 5 reported cases of COVID-19.

Shaffer believes COVID-19 is being spread by community transmission and urges residents to continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.