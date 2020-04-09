Missourians can ask lawyers free legal questions during COVID-19 pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri lawyers are lending a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri Bar and the American Bar Association have created an online clinic to answer your COVID-19 related legal questions for free.

John Gunn, the president-elect of the Missouri Bar, says the online clinic already existed for low-income Missourians, but with the onset of COVID-19, the eligibility requirements have expanded.

“Eligibility requirements are 400% of the federal poverty level,” said Gunn. “Or anybody who has lost their job due to the current pandemic. Those people really, in essence, have zero income, so they will automatically qualify for assistance.”

To have your legal questions answered for free, go online to missouri.freelegalanswers.org.

You’ll have to answer a few questions first to make sure you’re eligible.