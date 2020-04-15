Missouri up to 133 covid-19 deaths

MISSOURI — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces that Missouri now has 133 reported covid-19 deaths in the state.

Today in his briefing, he says that in addition to the 16.7% increase in deaths, there have been 298 new positive tests in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 452 patients are hospitalized in Missouri still under investigation of possible covid-19.

He also shared that dozens of Missouri hospitals are still needing N95 masks and surgical gowns.

The hardest hit areas are St. Louis and Kansas City.