Missouri up to 133 covid-19 deaths

Joplin Area Coronavirus

MISSOURI — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces that Missouri now has 133 reported covid-19 deaths in the state.

Today in his briefing, he says that in addition to the 16.7% increase in deaths, there have been 298 new positive tests in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 452 patients are hospitalized in Missouri still under investigation of possible covid-19.

He also shared that dozens of Missouri hospitals are still needing N95 masks and surgical gowns.

The hardest hit areas are St. Louis and Kansas City.

