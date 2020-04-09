Missouri unemployment recipients to get $600 per week due to stimulus

MISSOURI — Missouri residents qualifying for unemployment will receive an additional $600 per week.

The Missouri Department of Labor says these extra funds could be available as early as next week.

This extra money is being funded by the federal coronavirus aid package.

This money is only for people who have lost their job due to no fault of their own.

People who are fired or or quit their job will not receive the extra cash.

The Department of Labor also stresses that the best way to file for unemployment is to do so online.

If you do not have internet access, you can file your claim over the phone by calling 573-751-9040.